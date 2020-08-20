Beis Din of Belz Issues Directive To Follow Health Ministry Regulations





Just prior to Elul Zman, the Yeshivos of Chasdei Belz are reinforcing the message to maintain proper hygiene as proscribed by the Health Ministry, and have issued a directive from the Beis Din with the backing of the Belzer Rebbe.

The directive was sent to all of the Chassidim of the group under the headline “A Request and A Warning.” The dayanim wrote that since we are still in a situation in which all of Am Yisrael requires mercy from heaven and the virus is still spreading, and the number of infected is rising, it is each individual’s responsibility, to take precautions and become doubly strict on the heavenly commandment of V’Nishmartem Me’od Es Nafshoseichem.

The directive was signed by the members of the Badatz Beis Din, as well as the head of the Belzer community Rav Mordechai Brisk in the name of the Rebbe.

In the letter, the Beis Din wrote, ” We warn everyone, in the most stringent way possible regarding the following issues:

Anyone who is showing symptoms of the virus, or simply doesn’t feel well, even if they have the slightest doubt, do not leave your homes. They and their household, should not leave their home. They should not come to the Beis Medrash, they should not come to schools, yeshivas or other educational institutions, nor any other public place, in order to not cause harm to others Chas Vesholom.

Anyone who does leave their home must wear a protective mask and keep social distance as well as follow the rules regarding personal hygiene.

If anyone receives a referral from a doctor to do a coronavirus test, must wait in isolation until they receive a negative result.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)








