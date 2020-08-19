96,996 Cases, 772 Deaths: “Infection Rate Is Still Worryingly High,” Health Minister Says





Israel’s Health Ministry recorded 1,640 new coronavirus cases as of Wednesday in the previous 24 hours. There are currently 23,548 active coronavirus cases, with 401 seriously ill patients, of whom 118 are ventilated. The death toll has risen to 772.

Israel’s infection rate remains worryingly high, with the percentage of Israelis testing positive for the coronavirus between 10% -11%, said Health Minister Yuli Edelstein on Tuesday.

Edelstein’s concerns were reiterated by Health Ministry Deputy Director-General Prof. Itamar Grotto in comments on Tuesday to the members of the coronavirus committee. In the course of the meeting, Chairwoman Yifat Shasha-Biton, claiming that Israel is experiencing a decrease in the infection rate, asserted that cultural events should be allowed to resume. Grotto responded that he hates to ruin the party but Israel’s infection rate remains a source of great concern.

“The best indicator is the number of serious patients and there are 410 at the moment,” Grotto said. ” We are worried.”

Furthermore, a new Hebrew University research study reported that the stabilization of the coronavirus infection rate that began at the end of July ended last week and the number of seriously ill patients is currently the same as it was at the beginning of the second wave.

According to the report, the data reflects a risk of another spike in cases and recommended that the government restrict all gatherings.

It remains to be seen whether the government will announce restrictions on gatherings ahead of Rosh Hashanah to avoid a further spike in coronavirus cases, a major source of concern for health officials, along with the opening of schools on September 1.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)







