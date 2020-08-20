Beitar Couple Pass Away Days Apart From COVID-19





R’ Yitzchak Neiman, z’l, of Beitar Illit, passed away on Thursday in Shaarei Tzedek Hospital at the age of 74, less than a week after his wife, Mrs. Ayala Neiman, a’h, passed away, also from the coronavirus, Kikar H’Shabbos reported.

R’ Neiman davened at the Erlau Beis Medrash in Givah A. He was well-known to Beitar residents from his work in the local Rami Levi supermarket, where he always assisted customers with a smile on his face.

R’ Yitzchak and his wife were diagnosed with the coronavirus two and a half weeks ago and were hospitalized together in Shaarei Tzedek, where Mrs. Neiman passed away on Motzei Shabbos.

“R’ Yitzchak was a known and beloved personality in Beitar,” a Beitar resident told Kikar, adding that the niftar was steeped in Torah and gemilus chasadim and always fulfilled the dictum of greeting everyone pleasantly at all times.

Yehi Zichram Baruch.

