107,341 Cases, 867 Deaths: Almost 2,000 Daily Cases In First Since July, 17 Deaths In 24 Hours





Israel’s Health Ministry recorded 1,943 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday morning in the previous 24 hours, the highest number of daily cases since July.

There are currently 20,581 active virus cases, with 430 seriously ill, of whom 118 are ventilated. Seventeen more fatalities were recorded in the previous 24 hours, raising the death toll to 867, with 400 fatalities recorded in the past month.

Remarking on the high infection rate in Israel, Health Minister Yuli Edelstein said on Wednesday that Israeli should refrain from participating in large family seudos during the upcoming chagim.

“This is not the time to fly to Uman and visit the Rebbe’s kever,” he said. “This year we must act with caution and not hold large family gatherings.”

Israel’s hospitals continue to struggle with serving the needs of seriously ill coronavirus patients. According to a Channel 12 News report on Wednesday, the coronavirus department at the Barzilai Medical Center in Ashkelon is operating above 100% capacity and some patients are now being transferred to other hospitals. There are currently 855 hospitalized coronavirus patients.

Deputy Public Security Minister Gadi Yevarkan (Likud) tested positive for the coronavirus on Tuesday, the second Knesset minister to test positive in three days, following the diagnosis of Absorption Minister Pnina Tamano-Shata (Blue and White) with the virus on Sunday.

An epidemiological investigation was launched and meanwhile, Knesset members who were in contact with Yevarkan have been asked to stay home until further notice.

Yevarkan was already in quarantine when he was diagnosed since he had met with Tamano-Shata last week.

