TRAGEDY: Terror Victim Identified As Rav Shai Ochayan, H’YD, Was Returning From Kollel





The victim of the terror attack on Wednesday afternoon was identified as Rav Shai Ochayan, h’yd, who was on his way home from his morning seder at his kollel when he was fatally stabbed.

Rav Ochayan, a Breslover chassid, moved to Petach Tikvah two years ago from the yishuv Shaar Ephraim, where he served as the Rav of the Sephardi shul and the chazzan, in order to provide a Chareidi education for his children.

“Everyone would come to hear his shiurim,” a relative said about the period when Rav Ochayan was serving as a Rav. “He would deliver them in such a riveting way that everyone felt connected to the subject of the shiur.”

The niftar’s friend, Yosef Dovid, told Ynet: “Hakadosh Baruch Hu took a holy man, he was murdered al kiddush Hashem. It’s hard for me to internalize this. It’s a terrible loss. His family is having a hard time accepting it.

Rav Ochayan left behind his wife and four children, ages, 4, 9, 11 and 13.

.השם יקום דמו

