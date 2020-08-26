Terror In Israel: Chareidi Man Murdered By Arab in Petach Tikvah





A suspected terror attack occurred on Wednesday afternoon when a 39-year-old Chareidi man was stabbed to death by an Arab in Petach Tikvah.

Paramedics arrived at the scene and found the man lying on the sidewalk next to a bus stop unconscious. They provided emergency medical treatment and evacuated him to Beilinson Hospital in Petach Tikvah in critical condition.

“We found the victim lying next to a bus with no pulse and not breathing with multiple stab wounds to his upper torso,” said Chesky Farkash, an MDA paramedic. “We carried out resuscitation efforts and attempted to stop the bleeding and transferred him to the hospital in an MDA intensive care vehicle as he was in critical condition.”

Unfortunately, the man’s death was confirmed a short while later.

Stabbing in #Israel's Central city of Petakh Tikva leaves one man critically injured. Attacker is a 46 year old #Palestinian who was arrested by @IL_police as he attempted to flee. @i24NEWS_EN pic.twitter.com/xUKMavvt4q — Daniel Tsemach (@DanielTsemach) August 26, 2020

“I was at the scene following the stabbing and I saw an Israeli chasing the stabber,” a Petach Tikvah resident told Maariv. “The Israeli was shouting ‘terrorist’ and knocked him down to the ground. He didn’t succeed in running far and the police came and arrested him.”

“He was the hero of the day. The stabber, of Arab appearance, had a knife the size of a sword.”

A witness of the scene told Channel 13 News: “I saw a knife, like a butcher knife. He stabbed the man around five-six times. I saw lots and lots of blood. We quickly stopped the car. People ran and tried to stop him.”

Although initial police reports said that the suspect was an illegal Palestinian infiltrator, the ShinBet later stated that he had a work permit, according to a Times of Israel report.

Palestinians undergo significant security and background checks before receiving work permits.

He was detained by police officers at the scene and was transferred for interrogation.

The suspect [in a turquoise shirt can be seen in the video below attempting to flee the scene:

צפו: תיעוד ממנוסת הדוקר מזירת הפיגוע סמוך לצומת סגולה

(צילום: חברת נתיבי ישראל)@EliavBatito pic.twitter.com/azUiR0ioM3 — גלצ (@GLZRadio) August 26, 2020

