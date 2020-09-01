11 Killed In Syria In Alleged Israeli Strikes





The IDF launched missiles at targets in southern Syria late Monday night, according to a Syrian Defense Ministry official and state media.

Syrian media outlets reported that the strikes killed three Syrian soldiers, seven Iranian-backed non-Syrian militants, and one civilian, who was struck by shrapnel.

“Israeli missiles bombed the vicinity of Izraa, the Namer Brigade, the Qarafa Brigade, and Tal Mahajah in the northeastern countryside of Daraa, where the Lebanese Hezbollah forces are present,” the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights war monitor stated.

It is the first known Israeli airstrike on Syria since July 20, during which a Hezbollah operative was killed, leading to the terror group vowing to retaliate against Israel and a major escalation of tension along Israel’s northern border.

The attacks came from the direction of Israel’s Golan Heights at 10:40 p.m. Israel has not commented on the attack, per its long-standing policy of refraining from confirming strikes on Syria.

