SLOW DOWN: NYC To Lower Speed Limit On key Streets After Rise In Vehicle Deaths





New York City officials say motor vehicle deaths are up, so they’re lowering the speed limit. DOT officials announced Tuesday they are reducing speed limits by five miles per hour on nine of the most dangerous streets across the five boroughs.

The speed limit will be lowered to 25 miles per hour on parts of Riverside Drive in Manhattan, Flatbush Avenue in Brooklyn, Northern Boulevard in Queens and Bruckner Boulevard in the Bronx.

The limit will also drop to 25 miles per hour on Shore Parkway Service Road and Dahlgren Place in Brooklyn, Webster Avenue in the Bronx, and Targee Street in Staten Island.

(AP)







