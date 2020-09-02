BIG WIN FOR ISRAEL: Saudi Arabia Announces It Will Allow All Israeli Flights To Use Its Airspace





Following a formal request by the United Arab Emirates, Saudia Arabia announced on Wednesday that it will allow all Israeli flights to and from the UAE to use its airspace.

The announcement came following US diplomatic efforts on Tuesday when US President Donald Trump’s special adviser Jared Kushner met with Saudi Crown Prince Mahmoud Bin Salman.

Saudi’s official Saudi Press Agency published a statement saying that its civil aviation authority has approved the UAE’s request allowing all incoming and outgoing flights to the Emirates “from all countries” (meaning Israel) to fly over Saudi airspace.

Saudia Arabia does not officially recognize Israel and told US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on his visit last week to the kingdom that it will not normalize ties with Israel until an independent Palestinian state is established.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu published a video with the announcement: “This is a huge breakthrough for Israeli citizens,” he said. “It will reduce flight time, develop tremendous tourism and open our economy.”

For years, I have been working to open the skies between Israel and the East. It was spectacular news two-and-a-half years ago when Air India received approval to fly directly to Israel. Now there is another tremendous breakthrough. pic.twitter.com/V7zbrxGTQ5 — PM of Israel (@IsraeliPM) September 2, 2020

“It will also do something else – it will open up the East. When you fly to Thailand or anywhere else in Asia, it will reduce the cost and time. This is big news for you, Israeli citizens. These are the fruits of true peace. I want to thank Jared Kushner and [UAE Crown Prince] Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed for today’s important contribution. There will be much more good news [in the future].”

The flight from Israel to the UAE and vice versa takes about three and a half hours over Saudi airspace versus about eight hours if forced to circumvent it.

