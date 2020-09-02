119,627 Cases, 963 Deaths: Health Minister Supports Lockdown In “Red Zones”





Israel’s Health Ministry reported that 2,386 new coronavirus cases were diagnosed as of Wednesday morning in the previous 24 hours, the second day in a row that over 2,000 daily cases have been recorded.

There are currently 21,654 active cases, with 423 seriously ill patients, of whom 114 are ventilated. The death toll has risen to 963, with over 100 fatalities in the past week alone.

Israel’s coronavirus cabinet is meeting on Wednesday and according to a Channel 12 News report, “a lockdown is on the table” for red zones in Israel.

Health Minister Yuli Edelstein is reportedly expected to support Prof. Ronni Gamzu’s demand to impose an immediate closure on red areas, including keeping schools closed.

Bnei Brak was added to the list of red zones on Tuesday evening and according to an Army Radio report, the coronavirus cabinet will be adding a number of Chareidi areas to the list of red zones on Thursday, including Elad, Beit Shemesh, Ashdod and several neighborhoods in Jerusalem.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)








