DEBLAIO’S JUNGLE: NYPD Crime Stats Show INSANE 166% Increase In Shootings Citywide In August





Shootings in New York City were up by nearly 166 percent and murders were up by nearly 50 percent in August compared to the same month last year, NYPD data released Wednesday shows.

The city logged 242 shooting incidents last month — a 165.9 percent increase from August 2019, when 91 shooting incidents were logged, the newly-released data shows.

A total of 1,014 shootings took place between Jan. 1 and Aug. 31 of this year — an 87 percent jump from the months between Jan. 1 and Aug. 31 of 2019, when the city logged 541 shootings, the data shows.

Murders in the city were up by 34 percent in the first eight months of this year compared to the same period last year, from 217 to 291. Fifty-three of those 291 murders took place last month, the data shows. By comparison, 36 people were murdered in August 2019, marking a 47.2 percent increase year over year, according to the data.

Burglaries were also up in the first eight months of this year, from 7,008 between Jan. 1 and Aug. 31 of 2019 to 9,942 between Jan. 1 and Aug. 31 of this year, marking a 42 percent increase.

Rape and grand larceny were the two crimes that saw a decline this past August compared to the same month last year. One hundred and twenty six rapes were reported last month compared to 162 in August 2019, a 22.2 percent decrease, the data shows.

And the city logged 3,218 grand larcenies last month — a 17.5 percent decline from August 2019, when it logged 3,902 grand larcenies.

“Despite all the continuing challenges, our NYPD officers are undaunted,” NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea said in a statement released alongside the data.

“The work of our officers represents the best of the policing profession and it continues as they increasingly engage with all of our community partners to protect life, prevent crime and build safer neighborhoods,” he added.

(AP)








