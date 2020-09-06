Decision On Lockdown Of “Red Cities” Delayed Amid Chareidi Ire





Israel’s Health Ministry recorded 1,493 new coronavirus cases on Sunday morning, a high number in light of the low number of tests performed over the weekend.

There are currently 26,062 active cases, with 445 seriously ill patients, of whom 119 are ventilated. The death toll has risen to 1,010.

Although Israel continued to suffer through an unprecedented heatwave on Sunday, it was a stormy day from a political perspective, as mayors of four Chareidi cities slammed Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu for an anticipated lockdown of their cities by the coronavirus cabinet on Sunday night.

The mayors of Bnei Brak, Beitar Illit, Elad and Emmanuel sent a letter to Netanyahu threatening to halt all cooperation with the government if lockdowns are imposed on their cities.

The prime minister pushed off the meeting of the coronavirus cabinet scheduled for Sunday and convened a meeting with coronavirus czar Prof. Ronni Gamzu, Housing Minister Yaakov Litzman, and Interior Minister Aryeh Deri to discuss alternative options such as tighter restrictions rather than a full lockdown.

Coronavirus czar Prof. Ronni Gamzu was expected to present a list of eight to ten “red cities” out of the over 30 red cities to the coronavirus cabinet on Sunday to be approved for a lockdown.

Gamzu had said that only eight to ten of the “reddest cities” will be placed into full lockdown, with residents restricted to within 500 meters of their homes, schools and non-essential businesses closed and entry and exit to the city restricted.

The remaining cities on the list, with slightly lower infection rates, were to face nightly curfews and closed non-essential schools and businesses but entry and exit to the city would not be restricted.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)








