A 39-year-old man from Haifa passed away on Tuesday due to the coronavirus, Yediot Aharonot reported.

The man’s lungs had collapsed after falling ill with the coronavirus and he was attached to an ECMO machine.

He survived for another eight days and then unfortunately succumbed to the virus.

The man’s father is also hospitalized due to the coronavirus in Bnei Tzion hospital in Haifa and several other family members are also positive for the virus.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)