WATCH: President George W. Bush: The 9/11 Interview

** FILE ** In this Sept. 11, 2001 file photo, President Bush's Chief of Staff Andy Card whispers into the ear of the President to give him word of the plane crashes into the World Trade Center, during a visit to the Emma E. Booker Elementary School in Sarasota, Fla. President Bush said he didn't care how Osama bin Laden was brought to justice. Just get him. That was back in 2001, when Bush used bravado to lead the nation past the shock of the attacks on the World Trade Center, Pentagon and Pennsylvania. (AP Photo/Doug Mills/File) Original Filename: Sept_11-Bush_WX205.jpg

Former President George W. Bush outlines for the first time in a new documentary how events unfolded for him following the 9-11 attacks.

In the National Geographic Channel special, “George W. Bush: The 9-11 Interview,” the former President talks about the chaotic moments after the attacks and the reasoning behind decisions he made that day.

Bush reflects on being told about the attacks while visiting schoolchildren in Florida and the difficulty in getting accurate information in what he calls “the fog of war.”  He also talks about returning to the White House to address Americans in the hours after the terrorist attacks.

Fearing a possible psychological boost for al-Qaeda, Bush said he, quote, “damn sure wasn’t going to give it from a bunker in Nebraska.”

The former President recalls the emotional visit to Ground Zero just three days after the World Trade Center Towers were destroyed.

He describes “a palpable bloodlust” among workers in the ruins who were encouraging him to retaliate against those behind the attacks.

