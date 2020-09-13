Israel: Record No. Of Almost 500 Serious Virus Patients, Over 1,000 Hospitalized

Israel’s Health Ministry stated on Motzei Shabbos that 3,961 new coronavirus cases were confirmed in the previous 24 hours. There are currently 37,926 active patients, of whom 1,018 are hospitalized, with 495 seriously ill, of whom 138 are ventilated. The death toll has risen to 1,101.

The Health Ministry announced on Thursday that at least 20 coronavirus patients, and possibly dozens more, were present at anti-Netanyahu demonstrations over the past month. At least 55 coronavirus patients were present at the demonstrations over the past three months.

The actual numbers are believed to be much higher since they are based on only partial data since there are no questions regarding protests in epidemiological investigations.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)