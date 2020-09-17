Israel Police To Fine Anyone Traveling For Rosh Hashana

As part of the enforcement of lockdown regulations, Israel Police will be setting up hundreds of roadblocks nationwide to deter Israelis from traveling to family or friends for Rosh Hashanah.

Anyone caught trying to sneak home late at night or early in the morning beyond 500 meters of their homes will be fined NIS 500 per passenger in the vehicle and if they are on their way to their destination, they will be sent home. Repeat violators [those caught trying to make their way through another route] will receive additional fines.

An exception will be made for anyone traveling to the airport bearing valid tickets for a previously scheduled flight within four hours of the flight or those returning home from the airport.

According to the police, Israelis don’t fear the coronavirus but do fear fines.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)