Motzei Rosh Hashanah News Roundup From Israel

Twenty new coronavirus-related fatalities were reported across Israel over Rosh Hashanah. These deaths included sixteen people who were reported to have died of the disease on Shabbos and another four on Sunday. The total mortality rate due to complications with the virus since the pandemic began is now 1,236.

A total of 3,790 new cases of the virus were diagnosed Saturday, down from 5,301 new diagnoses on Friday. On Sunday, that number went down even further, to 1,571 as of 7:00 p.m. The total number of active carriers of the virus in Israel is 52,262. Currently, there are 643 people in serious condition with 170 on ventilators.

Police in Israel issued 2,044 tickets for violations of the lockdown for leaving their place of residence for an activity that is not permitted on Shabbos, the first day of Rosh Hashanah. They also issued 13 tickets to people who were in someone else’s home without an acceptable reason. Another 629 tickets were issued for people not wearing their masks while being in public.

Acting Chief of Police, Commissioner Motti Cohen addressed the enforcement policies of the police with regard to the lockdown in a meeting with the top brass of the traffic police and said: “In the coming days we have a difficult challenge in front of us. Thousands of officers will continue to work inside cities in order to enforce the decisions made by the political echelon of the government. Over the course of Rosh Hashanah, the public by and large respected the lockdown. There were a few incidents that stood out that we dealt with, but overall people respected the rules.”

The police additionally announced that the 8 checkpoints that were set up on highways between cities will continue to operate within the framework of a “permeable checkpoint” with random spot checks of drivers and passengers. The police also announced that they will be putting an emphasis on preventing crowding at workplaces in accordance with the regulations.

Mass protests continued over the weekend as 3,000 people gathered outside the Prime Minister’s Residence in Yerushalayim. Police were enforcing the regulations strictly and all protesters were wearing masks. Many protesters reported heavy traffic jams on the way into Yerushalayim which prevented them from arriving at the protest. In addition, the Charedi community has called for a massive protest to take place on Sunday night motzei Rosh Hashanah.

A woman was seriously injured in Mitzpeh Ramon on Friday after what appears to be a case of attempted murder by her husband. The woman is recuperating in Soroka hospital after the incident. On Motzei Rosh Hashanah, over 100 women gathered to protest violence against women prior to the suspect’s indictment hearing.

Police arrested a driver who was speeding near Paris Square in Yerushalayim. Police suspect the driver was attempting to carry out an attack against protesters outside of the Prime Minister’s residence.

A terror tunnel that was being constructed by Hamas inside the Gaza strip collapsed on Sunday. The tunnel reportedly collapsed on top of Hamas operatives. At least six Hamas operatives were evacuated from the tunnel and taken to the hospital.

A two-year-old was seriously injured by a toy car in Modi’in Illit over Rosh Hashanah. The boy was treated at the scene by volunteers from United Hatzalah and ambulance teams from Magen David Adom who evacuated him to Sheba Hospital in Tel Hashomer.

