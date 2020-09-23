Israel’s Paramedics Ordered To Support Hospitals As Almost 7,000 Daily Cases Confirmed

A record number of 6,923 new coronavirus cases in the previous 24 hours were confirmed in Israel on Wednesday morning, the highest number of daily cases since the start of the pandemic. The positive testing rate has risen to 11.4% and the total number of coronavirus cases leaped to 200,041. A mere month ago, there were only 100,000 virus cases.

There are 668 seriously ill patients, of whom 159 are ventilated. There were 31 additional fatalities recorded in the previous 24 hours, raising the death toll to 1,316.

A total of 4,331 medical staffers are currently in quarantine and Health Minister Yuli Edelstein ordered paramedics to provide backup to hospitals immediately. On Tuesday, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu instructed that doctors in the private health system be recruited as well.

Meanwhile, as the coronavirus cabinet convenes again on Wednesday to discuss further restrictions to stem the infection rate, Deputy Health Minister Yoav Kisch told Channel 12 News what measures the government is considering.

“The entire educational system will remain closed, only essential businesses will be allowed to operate, shuls will hold tefillos only outdoors, and protestors will be banned from intercity travel to attend demonstrations.”

Magen David Adom is calling on the general public to urgently donate blood due to a significant decrease in blood supply caused by a reduction in the availability of donation sites during the pandemic.

שירותי הדם של מד"א קוראים לציבור הרחב להגיע בדחיפות ולתרום דם, בשל ירידה משמעותית במלאי הדם. המחסור נגרם בשל ירידה בזמינות האתרים בהן ניתן לבצע התרמות בתקופת הקורונה. כעת, במהלך חגי תשרי ובשיאו של גל הקורונה- מפרסם הארגון פרטים אודות יום התרמה שמתקיים מחר במספר מוקדים ברחבי הארץ. pic.twitter.com/xBo8baeUWG — מגן דוד אדום (@mda_israel) September 22, 2020

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem & AP)