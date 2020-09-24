MORE PEACE? Netanyahu To Meet With Sudanese Leader Within Days

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu is expected to meet with Sudanese leader Gen. Abdel Fattah al-Burhan in the next few days in Uganda, the Arabic language i24NEWS channel reported.

Following the meeting, a press conference is slated to be held in the Sudanese capital Khartoum over the weekend, during which the country’s plan for the normalization of ties with Israel will be presented.

The Arab newspaper Asharq Al-Awsat reported on Thursday that Sudan and the United States have formed an agreement regarding the normalization of ties between Israel and Sudan.

The reports come after a Sudanese delegation headed by its transitional council head Gen. Abdel Fattah Burhan returned home on Wednesday from Abu Dhabi, during which discussions were held with U.S. senior officials on a variety of issues, including “Sudan’s role in Arab-Israeli peace,” the official Sudan News Agency stated.

“The talks discussed a number of regional issues, most prominently the future of Arab-Israeli peace,” the statement said. “This peace will lead to regional stability and preserve the right of the Palestinian people to establish their state…as well as the role that Sudan is expected to play in achieving this peace.”

The discussions included the US conditions for removing Sudan from its list of state sponsors of terrorism.

Mossad head Yossi Cohen met with a senior Sudanese official in a meeting arranged and hosted by the United Arab Emirates in August. And according to Sudanese sources, Israel and Sudan had been holding talks for months prior to the meeting, with the assistance of Egypt, the UAE and the US.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)