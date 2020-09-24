NYC Council Speaker Corey Johnson Drops Out Of Mayoral Race, Says He Suffers From Depression

New York City Council Speaker Corey Johnson says he is no longer considering a run for mayor.

“Just as I was open about the fact that I was considering a run for mayor, I now want to be open about the fact that I have made the difficult decision not to run,” Johnson said in a statement Thursday. “This challenging time has led me to rethink how I can best be of service to this city, and I have come to the conclusion that this is not the right path for me.”

In the statement, Johnson cited personal challenges and opened up about his depression.

“Too often mental health issues are shrouded in secrecy and stigmas, which causes people struggling with these issues to feel alone,” he said. “I encourage anyone who is experiencing a mental health condition to seek help. I did and I am better for it.”

He said he will continue to serve as City Council speaker and work to “improve the lives of New Yorkers.”

“I love this city with all my heart and I believe by working together, we will come back stronger than ever,” he conclude. “Let’s continue looking out for one another and fighting for the greatest city in the world.”

(AP)