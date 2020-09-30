BDE: R’ Moshe Turgeman Of Ashkelon Passes Away From The Coronavirus

Rav Moshe Turgeman, z’l, a 55-year-old Chabad resident of Ashkelon was niftar on Erev Yom Kippur in Sheba Hospital in Tel Hashomer.

According to a member of the Chabad community in Ashkelon, R’ Moshe and other members of his family contracted the virus in shul about a month ago along with many others in the community, Kikar H’Shabbos reported.

R’ Moshe Chaim became a Chabad chassid 30 years ago through the Chabad shaliach in Ashkelon, Rav Mendel Lieberman.

“R’ Moshe Chaim was a beloved member of the community and was very active in helping others,” a community member said.

R’ Moshe Chaim left behind his wife, six children and six grandchildren.

Yehi Zichro Baruch.

