A FIRST: Flatbush Shomrim Called To Deer Running Around Neighborhood [VIDEO & PHOTOS]

In what is likely the first incident of its kind in the area, a deer was seen running around the Flatbush community on Tuesday.

Flatbush Shomrim was the first to receive multiple calls from residents in the area of Ocean Parkway and Avenue S reporting a deer jumping from property to property.

The NYPD was called, and after chasing it around for more than an hour, Emergency Services Officers managed to shoot it with a tranquillizer.

It was unknown where the deer came from, as there are no deer whatsoever in this residential community.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)