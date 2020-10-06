WATCH: Birchas Kohanim At The Kosel With Just 20 Participants

Birchas Kohanim at the Kosel took place on Monday, the second day of Chol Hamoed in Israel, in a limited format with only 20 people allowed to participate instead of the tens of thousands that normally flock to the Kosel on Chol Hamoed Sukkos and Pesach for a mass Birchas Kohanim ceremony.

Among those present were Chief Rabbis Rav Dovid Lau and Rav Yitzchak Yosef, Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion, Kosel Rav Reb Shmuel Rabinowitz, as well as US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman, who himself is a Kohen.

“Birchas Kohanim which is written in the Torah holds a promise of protection from harm and peace for Yisrael,” the Kosel Heritage Foundation stated. “During these difficult days, we’re in need of bracha many times over. Unfortunately, the special ceremony cannot be held with the participation of tens of thousands of Jews but we will fulfill the mesorah in a limited format while adhering to regulations and connecting all of Am Yisrael in Israel and the Diaspora.”

This morning, by invitation, I will attend the “Birkat Kohanim” service at the Western Wall — normally attended by thousands, today just 20. I will pray for God’s mercy and healing upon all those throughout the world afflicted with Covid-19. Refuah Shlema to all! — David M. Friedman (@USAmbIsrael) October 5, 2020

