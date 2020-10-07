HaRav Chaim’s Grandson Yanky Joins Zeide After Testing Positive For COVID-19

Following the diagnosis of Hagaon HaRav Chaim Kanievsky with the coronavirus on erev Sukkos, his son, HaRav Shlomo Kanievsky, Rosh Yeshivas Kiryat Melech, tested positive for the virus and a day later, HaRav Chaim’s grandson, Yanky Kanievsky, tested positive as well.

Father and son had not spent time together in the period before Sukkos so they apparently caught the virus from different sources. Since Yeshivas Kiryat Melech recently suffered from a coronavirus outbreak, with hundreds of bochurim testing positive for the virus, it’s likely that HaRav Shlomo caught the virus at the yeshivah.

The other Rosh Yeshiva at Kiryat Melech, HaRav Yaakov Karp, also contracted the coronavirus but has Baruch Hashem recovered.

A day later, on Monday, the second day of Chol Hamoed, HaRav Chaim’s grandson, Yanky Kanievsky, tested positive for the coronavirus as well and joined his illustrious grandfather in quarantine. Yanky, 30, is HaRav Chaim’s ne’emen beiso [trusted household member] and Baruch Hashem is currently feeling well.

B’chasdei Hashem, HaRav Chaim continues to feel well, following his regular Chol Hamoed routine at home, even making a siyum on a number of Masechtos on Wednesday. He is under close medical supervision at all times.

The public is asked to continue to daven for the refuah sheleimah of Shmaryahu Yosef Chaim ben Pesha Miriam b’soch shaar cholei Yisrael as well for his son Shlomo ben Batsheva Esther.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)