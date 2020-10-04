B’Chasdei Hashem, HaRav Chaim Kanievsky Continues His Usual Sukkos Routine

The family members of Hagaon HaRav Chaim Kanievsky stated on Motzei Shabbos that the Rav has continued to feel well, Baruch Hashem, and is continuing his sidrei limmud as usual in the sukkah.

HaRav Chaim was diagnosed with the coronavirus on Thursday evening and is under close medical supervision at home.

The photographer Shuki Lehrer, who had the coronavirus about a month and a half ago and is currently immune, was allowed into the Sukkah of HaRav Chaim on Motzei Shabbos/Yom Tov, where he photographed the Gadol washing mayim acharonim for melave malke and learning in the Sukkah.

HaRav Chaim was asked on Friday what people could do for the sake of the Rav’s refuah and he requested that men should complete Masechtas Brachos and both men and women recite ten pirkei Tehillim.

The public is asked to continue to daven for the refuah sheleimah of Shmaryahu Yosef Chaim ben Pesha Miriam b’soch shaar cholei Yisrael.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)