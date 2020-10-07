HaGaon HaRav Edelstein: “Celebrate Simchas Torah In A Way That Won’t Harm Public Health”

Hagaon Rosh Yeshiva HaRav Gershon Edelstein spoke from his home on Tuesday evening and instructed the public to adhere to health regulations regarding the coronavirus on Simchas Torah, Kikar H’Shabbos reported.

The Rosh Yeshivah spoke words of chizuk regarding the obligation of simcha in the home during Sukkos and also addressed the issue of celebrating Simchas Torah under the shadow of the pandemic.

“L’maaseh it’s impossible to celebrate Simchas Torah in the same way we always have due to the virus,” the Rosh Yeshivah said. “The medical professionals will issue instructions on how to celebrate Simchas Torah safely so there won’t be infections chas v’chalilah. We must be careful and adhere to these instructions during Simchas Torah. We must rejoice – in the double simcha of Yom Tov and Simchas Torah – in a way that won’t harm public health.”

Following the Rav’s words, a Simchas Beis HaShoeva took place in his home, with a band and singer performing Yom Tov songs. The Rosh Yeshivah sat behind a plexiglass partition for safety.

בסיום שיחת מרן ראש הישיבה הגרי"ג אדלשטיין התקיימה שמחת בית השואבה בשידור חי לעשרות אלפי צופים עם תזמורת לשמחת חג pic.twitter.com/unUiDY6JMg — ישראל כהן (@Israelcohen911) October 6, 2020

The Rosh Yeshivah also spoke previously about the importance of creating a pleasant atmosphere in the home over Sukkos – “to speak with humor and not be too serious and create an atmosphere of simcha.” The Rav noted that humor is not the same as leitzanus (mockery) which must be avoided.

“We must be mechazeik in bitachon,” HaRav Edelstein said. “B’ezras Hashem everything will be good. Everything is for the good and it’s also good now.”

“I heard once that someone said: ‘It was good, it will be good and it’s good also now.’ That’s emunah. Whatever Hashem does is for the good.”

מרן ראש הישיבה הגרי"ג אדלשטיין במסר מרגיע ומשמח לחג: "צריך לראות שתיהיה אווירה נעימה בבית, לדבר בהומור, לעשות אווירה של שמחה אווירה נעימה.

להתחזק באמונה, בעזרת השם בסוף יהיה טוב, הכל זה לטובה גם עכשיו זה טוב, זה הכי טוב שיכול להיות והסוף יהיה עוד יותר טוב." pic.twitter.com/YWtI2ob4RP — ישראל כהן (@Israelcohen911) October 3, 2020

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)