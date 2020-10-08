47 Yrs. After Yom Kippur War: Egypt Airs Israeli FM’s Speech In Full

In another indication of a changed Middle East, an Egyptian television channel aired in full the remarks said by Israel’s Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi while on a visit to Berlin to meet with Emirati Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The two foreign ministers met on Tuesday for discussions on cooperation on issues of mutual interest. On Tuesday evening, a spokesperson for Ashkenazi noted to the Israeli media that the Egyptian television channel Extra News aired the Israeli FM’s remarks in full along with Bin Zayed’s remarks, stressing that the broadcast is “most extraordinary,” especially considering that it was aired on October 6, the anniversary of the outbreak of the Yom Kippur War in 1973.

While in Berlin, Bin Zayed suggested a visit to the Berlin Holocaust Memorial and during the visit, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas told Bin Zayed that Ashkenazi himself is the son of a Holocaust survivor. The Emirati minister expressed interest in hearing the details, in itself a remarkable encounter.

On this day, 47 years ago,

Arab armies attacked Israel by surprise

on the holiest day of the year. Thousands bravely fought and fell,

yet we never lost hope,

and thanks to them… Israel stands strong. pic.twitter.com/dZz8r95rt2 — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 6, 2020

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)