36% Rise In Chareidi Deaths In Israel From COVID-19 In Past Week

Prof. Eran Segal of Weissman Institue published worrying data on the morbidity and mortality rate in the Chareidi sector on Tuesday, indicating a dramatic rise in the number of Chareidi niftarim as well as a rise in the number of Chareidi COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized in serious condition.

The data shows a 36% rise in the number of Chareidi niftarim in the past week and a 16% rise in the number of seriously ill patients., while the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the Chareidi sector rose to 28%.

Segal added that the rise of coronavirus cases in the general population has stopped and in the Arab population there has been a decrease in the number of cases, the number of seriously ill patients and the number of fatalities.

There are currently 1,612 coronavirus patients from all sectors in hospitals across Israel, with 879 in serious condition.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)