WATCH IT HAPPEN: Heshy Tishler Corners Hasidic Journalist, Calls Him “Rat, Moiser”; Kornbluh To Press Charges

Jacob Kornbluh, a reporter at the ‘Jewish Insider’ tweeted that he will be filing charges against Boro Park Community Activist Heshy Tischler for ‘incitement and physical assault’.

Kornbluh tweeted that he was a hit in the head and kicked while being called a “Nazi” by what he called an, “angry crowd of hundred of community members.”

A video (attached) shows Tischler calling Kornbluh a “Rat” and a “Moiser” and encouraging the crowd to do the same – exclaiming, “Everyone say moiser!”

People can be heard yelling “min darf eim hargenen” (We need to kill him).

At the time of YWN publishing this article, it had already turned into a national story, with many, many elected officials condemning the incident, as well as news reporters publishing videos on Twitter.

It’s not the first time Kornbluh has raised the ire of the community for highlighting coronavirus infractions, after reporting in April on a synagogue that was operating despite the lockdown.

Kornbluh and two other community members were targeted in fliers put up around the neighborhood declaring them “mosrim”.

