Israel: 283,532 Cases, 1,846 Deaths: 51% Of Students With COVID-19 Are Chareidi

Israel’s Health Ministry confirmed 4,117 new coronavirus cases on Thursday morning. The rate of positive virus tests continues to drop and is currently at 8.5%, the lowest in the past three weeks.

There are currently 61,049 active virus patients, with 878 seriously ill, of whom 236 are ventilated. Forty-three more death were recorded, raising the death toll to 1,846.

Over 50% of Israel’s students who contracted the coronavirus attend schools that are part of the Chareidi school system, the Education Ministry stated on Thursday.

There are 448,298 students in the Chareidi school system – 19.39% of all Israelis students, and 1.75% of them have contracted the coronavirus – 51.18% of all students. The majority of students who contracted the virus are aged 16-18.

In the general educational system, 0.63% of students have contracted the coronavirus.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)