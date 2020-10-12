Tzfat Mother Of 4 Passes Away Of The Coronavirus

HaRav Shmuel Eliyahu, the Rav of Tzfat, participated in the levaya of a 52-year-old mother of four on Motzei Yom Tov. The woman passed away four days after being diagnosed with the coronavirus despite not having any underlying medical issues.

“I just returned from the levaya of a woman without any underlying illnesses who died of the coronavirus,” HaRav Eliyahu wrote to his students. “A 52-year-old mother was diagnosed on Monday, suffered greatly for four days, was niftar on Friday and buried on Motzei Chag. She left a weeping husband and shocked orphans.”

“Why am I sharing this pain with you? Because I sometimes meet people who explain to everyone that the coronavirus doesn’t really exist and it’s only the flu, etc. They explain to everyone that there’s no need to fear. Or they simply allow themselves to disregard the regulations with a knowing smile of someone who knows better than everyone else.”

“Apparently one of them created an atmosphere of disregard. Someone learned from him and infected [the nifteres]. After 120, he’ll ascend to Shamayim and they’ll tell him that he’s guilty of her suffering, death, and all the tzaar of her husband and children. But it will be too late.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)