Chareidi Girl In Israel Is Critically Ill Due To Rare COVID-19 Complication

A ten-year-old Chareidi girl in Israel was recently hospitalized due to multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C), a rare and life-threatening complication of the coronavirus, Kikar H’Shabbos reported.

MIS-C, formally known as the Kawasaki-like disease, usually appears about two to four weeks after the coronavirus infection and can affect the heart, lungs, eyes, skin or gastrointestinal system. In this case, the girl’s heart has been affected.

Another incident involving MIS-C that affected a child’s heart was also reported in Israel on Tuesday but that incident already has a happy ending. A ten-year-old resident of Rechovot who was hospitalized in serious condition in Kaplan Hospital for three weeks due to the rare syndrome was released from the hospital.

In the US, over 1,000 cases of MIS-C have been reported in the US to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) since the beginning of the pandemic and 20 of those children have died.

