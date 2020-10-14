Israel: 297,274 Cases, 2,055 Deaths: Lockdown Extended Until Next Week

Israel’s infection rate continued to decline as the Health Ministry confirmed 2,255 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday morning in the previous 24 hours, with tests reflecting a positivity rate of 5.4 %, the lowest rate since July.

The tally of daily cases is steadily decreasing from the over 8,000 daily cases several weeks ago to the 2,000 a day the Health Ministry has deemed necessary to begin to ease lockdown restrictions.

There are currently 48,015 active virus cases, with 808 seriously ill patients, of whom 240 are ventilated. The death toll has risen to 2,055.

The coronavirus cabinet unanimously voted late Tuesday to extend the nationwide lockdown until Sunday at midnight, delaying the steps to ease restrictions. The cabinet will convene again on Thursday to reassess the situation and take steps in accordance with the morbidity data.

The cabinet did agree to ease some restrictions, including removing the one-kilometer travel restriction for the purpose of weddings, which will be allowed beginning on Wednesday in open spaces with up to 20 participants, and allowing training for professional sports teams.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)