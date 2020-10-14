El Al Resumes Flights To LA, Miami, Amsterdam, Frankfurt, Sofia & Kiev

El Al announced on Tuesday that they are resuming flights to new locations, namely Los Angeles, Miami, Frankfurt, Amsterdam, Sofia and Kiev. Flights to New York, London, Paris and Athens are already in operation.
Fights to Frankfurt will resume on Sunday, October 18, and flights to Amsterdam on Monday, October 19. Flights to LA, Miami, Sofia and Kiev will begin next Sunday and Monday, on October 25-26.
Potential El Al passengers that purchased tickets or will purchase tickets for flights with departures until the end of February 2021 will be allowed to change tickets sans fees.
(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)
