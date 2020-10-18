NUMBERS DROP: Israel Confirms Only 395 Daily Virus Cases, Lowest No. In Months

Israel’s Health Ministry confirmed 395 new coronavirus cases on Sunday morning in the previous 24 hours, the lowest daily tally in months. Just a few short weeks ago, the daily tally of cases averaged about 8,000. The positivity rate is also at a record low of 2.8%, down from 15% several weeks ago.

There are currently 33,727 active virus cases, with 673 seriously ill patients, of whom 237 are ventilated. The death toll has risen to 2,190.

About 30 IDF soldiers from the elite Paratroopers Brigade tested positive for the coronavirus on Sunday, according to an Army Radio report. Over 900 IDF soldiers and staff members are currently positive for the coronavirus and close to 5,000 are in quarantine.

As Israel began its first steps to emerge from the lockdown, with preschools and kindergartens re-opening on Sunday morning, even in the red zones, Israel’s Teachers’ Union threatened to strike unless the government takes steps to ensure teachers’ safety.

Chairman of the Teachers’ Union Yaffa Ben-David said that the current framework for the re-opening of pre-schools and daycares places teachers at risk.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)