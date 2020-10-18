Israel: Thousands Of Pre-School Teachers Tested For COVID Prior To Sunday Reopening

Israel is taking the first steps to emerge from the four-week nationwide lockdown on Sunday with some restrictions lifted, including the reopening of preschools and daycares; the reopening of private businesses that don’t receive the public, the opening of beaches and national parks; and allowing restaurants to serve takeout.

In order to prevent outbreaks in preschools and daycares, coronavirus testing sites were set up across Israel by MDA, the IDF’s Home Front Command, and the Kupot Cholim to allow thousands of teachers and other staff members to get tested.

Health Minister Yuli Edelstein said that the ministry is very worried that the reopening of preschools could lead to another rise in infection.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)