TEHILLIM: Rosh Yeshivas Brisk: HaGaon HaRav Dovid Soloveitchik, 98, Is Ill With COVID-19

Rosh Yeshivas Brisk HaGaon HaRav Meshulam Dovid Halevi Soloveitchik has contracted the coronavirus and is suffering from a lung infection. He is being treated with antibiotics and oxygen assistance at his home in Gush Shemonim in Jerusalem.

The Rav has been feeling weak since Sukkos and he developed a lung infection, a hallmark symptom of the coronavirus. He was tested for the coronavirus and the results were negative but a subsequent test showed that he was positive.

“The Rosh Yeshivah is at home and being treated with antibiotics and at times with oxygen,” one of the Rav’s relatives told Kikar H’Shabbos. “His condition is stable. His condition was worse on Friday since his oxygen level was low.”

The public is asked to daven for Hagaon HaRav Meshulam Dovid ben Alta Hendel b’soch shaar cholei Yisrael.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)