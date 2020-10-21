Woman Struck And Killed By Motorcycle In Or Yehuda

A pedestrian in her 60s was killed on Tuesday night after she was hit by a motorcycle on Yehezkel Kazaz Street in Or Yehuda. Medical personnel from United Hatzalah and Magen David Adom were dispatched to the scene and attempted to save the woman’s life. They performed CPR on her and transported her to Sheba Hospital in Tel Hashomer.

Upon arrival at the hospital, the doctors and nurses there continued the CPR efforts but were unable to resuscitate the woman and she was pronounced dead.

The motorcyclist was also injured in the collision and was listed as being in light-to-moderate condition.

Police investigators have opened an inquiry in an effort to discover what caused the accident.