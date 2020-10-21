“Morid HaGeshem”- Israel’s 1st Surprise Rainstorm Causes Popular Weather Website To Crash

Following the hottest September in Israel’s recorded history, with hot weather continuing into most of October, Jerusalem children were unexpectedly able to sing “Mashiv HaRuach U’Morid HaGeshem” on Tuesday afternoon when the first raindrops of the season showered the capital city.

The brief rainstorm was a complete surprise since weather forecasts for Tuesday predicted unseasonably warm weather rather than rain.

With Israel’s first rain being an exciting event for children and adults alike, the uber-popular Yerushamayim weather website crashed following the storm.

כן, ירושלמים, יורד גשם! pic.twitter.com/iFo3PxJi4U — Suleiman Maswadeh סולימאן מסוודה (@SuleimanMas1) October 20, 2020

הגשם חזר: ממטרים ראשונים בירושלים pic.twitter.com/pBBH7Ym5us — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) October 20, 2020

גשם!!! Now get video of the kids dancing singing mashiv haruach ,in the rain https://t.co/PTRvyp6oxQ — Ayilbasvach (@ayilbasvach) October 20, 2020

However, the surprise rainstorm doesn’t seem to be a harbinger of the start of the rainy season as weather forecasts predict clear skies over the next week.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)