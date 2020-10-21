Shock In Sadigura: Hagaon Harav Avraham Yaakov Tzeller, Z’tl, Dies At The Age Of 55

Hagaon HaRav Avraham Yaakov Tzeller, z’tl, of Bnei Brak, one of the most chashuve members of the Ruzhin-Sadigura chassidus, a Marbitz Torah, a Baki in Halacha, and mechaber sefarim passed away suddenly at the age of 55 on Sunday.

Rav Tzeller contracted the coronavirus during the first wave in Israel in April and had already fully recovered, according to a B’Chadrei Chareidim report. However, on Motzei Shabbos he began feeling ill and went to Terem [an emergency care clinic] to be checked out. He ended up being evacuated by a mobile intensive care unit to Mayanei HaYeshua Hospital where he collapsed and died hours later.

Rav Tzeller served as the Rosh Kollel of an Iyun Halacha Kollel in Bnei Brak and authored the sefer Mishnah Avirim, a foundational work on Masechta Bava Basra and the dinim of nezikin, and the kuntress Mili D’Nezikin, based on Reb Akiva Eiger.

Yehi Zicho Baruch.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)