New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy was in contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday and is going into self-quarantine.

He made the announcement in the middle of an unrelated news briefing on Wednesday.

It wasn’t clear who Murphy had been in contact with or when he learned of the potential exposure risk.

Murphy said he was last tested on Monday, his last COVID briefing, and was negative. He said he would be retested Wednesday.

