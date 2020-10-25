TRUMP 2020 CAR PARADE: Frum Jews In New York Rally For Trump, Crowds To Converge In Marine Park [VIDEOS]

A Pro-Trump rally by frum Jews in New York is taking place on Sunday, October 25, beginning with car parades from four New York communities and culminating in a rally in Marine Park in Flatbush.
It is expected to be the largest Jewish car parade in history.
The rally is in support of US President Donald Trump, the United States of America and is pro-police, specifically the NYPD, as well.
About 1,000 cars boasting Trump flags from Monsey, Flatbush, Boro Park and Manhattan, are expected to participate. The car parades will travel toward Marine Park on the outskirts of Flatbush, gathering there about 5 p.m., where the rally will take place and speeches will be delivered.
The organizers have requested that participants bring masks to wear at the rally and make sure to practice social distancing after exiting their cars.
(YWN World Headquarters- NYC)
Will Heshy Tischler have any part of this? I hope not.
What a waste of time. Do something constructive. And why is a hate group going to be at the rally? The Proud Boys are a white Supermacy group who hate Jews, Muslims, blacks and anyone else.
I’m a orthodox jew who’s a proud Democrat who voted for Biden and in 8 days he’ll Maga 🇺🇸 as 46. It’ll be a great day. So it is written, so it’ll be done. AMEN.
Yidden have nothig better to do?????!!?!???!!!
This galus is really getting to us.
We need moshiach, not trump.
Awesome.
If Biden c”v wins, it’s bad news for the Jews.
Whether Trump loses NYS or NJ by 15 points or 14 points is not really important. These yidden, as misguided as some of us believe they are, should always be encouraged to express their political views. Its NOT a waste of time. I’m sure they know they are supporting a loser; its just their way of showing respect for a leader who has little respect for anyone but himself. Hopefully, they will avoid the racist rants and signs in the golf cart and power boat parades we’ve seen elsewhere and tweeted by the belove leader.
Ezzy
Proud to vote for biden? At least hide from shame
Ujm, can you specify?
I’m no Trump supporter but it is beyond appalling to see the Democrat-Communists criticizing people for engaging in their right to free speech and letting their opinions be know.
I’m sure the critics here weren’t spending their time in the Beis Medrash today instead and didn’t post similar comments about BLM rioters
@Ezzy, you really voted for a guy who isn’t sure if he is running for the Senate or the Presidency? Who hasn’t denied the emails from Hunter are about him or his son? Who surrounds himself with anti-Semites like “The Squad”? Who didn’t really accomplish anything really notable in his 40+ years in politics?
What ever will happen, it is part of the Borei Olam’s Plan. It is good, may it be sweet.
If aligning with ProudBoys, then its all for naught. This is not what we signed up for. We can be pro Trump and still keep it totally politically safe.
As a Trump MAGA supporter, I still dont see what this brings us Jews Right now in NY. We can all vote for Trump but keep our tremendous patriotism within Jewish bounds. It might bring on more hate? Anyone thinking that? Of course Deblasio is tweeting against it and hes totally racist for it but is it worth the repercussions that Cuomo and Deblasio shld spite us more? What are we accomplishing with it?
This is fantastic! Too bad I found out about this too late otherwise I would have like to have joined…Trump 2020!!!!!
We need Trump 2020!! Every must vote!!!
CAN’T STUMP THE TRUMP!
It’s a mishna in avoid: kach hi darkah Shel torah… NOT
