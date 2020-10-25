TRUMP 2020 CAR PARADE: Frum Jews In New York Rally For Trump, Crowds To Converge In Marine Park [VIDEOS]

A Pro-Trump rally by frum Jews in New York is taking place on Sunday, October 25, beginning with car parades from four New York communities and culminating in a rally in Marine Park in Flatbush.

It is expected to be the largest Jewish car parade in history.

The rally is in support of US President Donald Trump, the United States of America and is pro-police, specifically the NYPD, as well.

About 1,000 cars boasting Trump flags from Monsey, Flatbush, Boro Park and Manhattan, are expected to participate. The car parades will travel toward Marine Park on the outskirts of Flatbush, gathering there about 5 p.m., where the rally will take place and speeches will be delivered.

The organizers have requested that participants bring masks to wear at the rally and make sure to practice social distancing after exiting their cars.

