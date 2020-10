Today marks the 87th Yahrtzeit of Rabbi Meir Shapiro ZT”L, the founder of the worldwide Daf Yomi program. Agudath Israel’s Daf Yomi Commission is pleased to present a full-length feature video describing the life and achievements of this Gadol b’Torah.

To access the documentary, go to http://www.onlywithjoy.org/ and immerse yourself in the dedication and fortitude of this awe-inspiring individual who forever altered Torah learning for future generations.