Queens: Avi Cyperstein Announces Bid for 29th NYC Council Seat

Avi Cyperstein, who has been instrumental in providing volunteer services to the Queens community for over a decade announced his candidacy for NYC Council District 29 in front of Queens Borough hall amongst family, friends, and a long line of early voters.

As a healthcare professional assisting seniors and those struggling with mental health, Avi has been able to effectively help so many people all over the city.

As a small business owner he knows the challenges businesses face, especially as they navigate the overwhelming challenges brought on by the Coronavirus.

He is also a volunteer first responder for a local ambulance company. His experience has prepared him to be the type of leader our community can depend on. During these turbulent and unprecedented times we need to elect a City Council member we can depend on.

Avi has a proven track record of getting things done for people often in their time of greatest need. As Council Member of the 29th district he will continue to get things done for his community.

Avi grew up in a home where public service is a natural way of life. His father was elected as a school board member covering Forest Hills, Rego Park, and Kew Gardens. His father also interned at the Queens District Attorney office, where he subsequently moved on to Assistant Attorney General of NY and then served as the Director of Senior, Health, and Human Services for the Queens Borough President under Melinda Katz’s leadership. He is now the general counsel for one of the largest non profits in NYC.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, Avi, like many other New Yorkers, felt that a lack of leadership was not just costing people their businesses, but also their lives. “I just felt that I could and should be doing something more for the people I care about and the community around us” said Avi at his announcement on Sunday afternoon.

Avi wants to SOS- Save Our Seniors by making more funding and programming available for them especially after the neglect during the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic. It’s time to reverse the defunding of senior programs. As a small business owner, Avi understands the need and importance of supporting our small businesses especially those that are women and minority owned. Avi has continually voiced his opposition to building a jail in Kew Gardens, especially now during a pandemic where the billions of dollars initially allocated should be used to help the hardworking families, residents, and small businesses who so desperately need those funds.

“We are also on the verge of a mental health crisis of tremendous proportion and with proper funding and programming we will be able to avoid and address many potential issues that have arisen” said Avi.

As his father facilitated the implementation of Universal Pre K to the local public schools and community based organizations, Avi will continue that legacy by bringing 3-K to our community as well.

Avi is getting to work for his community and is ready to represent the citizens of District 29.

The election for City Council is scheduled for June 2021. to learn more about Avi and to get involved in his campaign, visit his website at CypersteinForCouncil.com

