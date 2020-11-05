“Set Fire To Israeli & U.S. Flags At Home This Year,” Iranian Official Says

An annual Student Day march in Iran celebrates the anniversary of Iran’s seizure of the U.S. Embassy on November 4, 1979, but won’t be held this year for the first in 40 years due to the raging pandemic in the country, Iran International reported on Monday, according to The Jerusalem Post.

But all hope is not lost – an official of the student branch of the Basij militia organization, one of the five arms of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), announced a new campaign called: “Everyone Together [Says] Down with the USA.”

Mojtaba Bastan, the head of the Student Basij Organization, said on a television news program that parents and students should “trample on and set fire” to flags of the US, Israel, and France at home while keeping safe from the coronavirus.

A website has also been created for students to upload videos on the themes of the “‘US Must Exit the [Middle East] Region, “‘Why Down with the USA?’ and “Message to American Soldiers.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)