Tehillim: HaGaon HaRav Dov Povarsky Is Treated In Emergency Room

HaGaon HaRav Baruch Dov Povarsky, Rosh Yeshivas Ponevezh and member of the Moetzes Gedolei HaTorah, felt unwell overnight Motzei Shabbos and was evacuated to the emergency room in Mayanei HaYeshua Hospital in Bnei Brak.

HaRav Povarsky, 89, was treated and was later released to his home.

The Rosh Yeshivah has been feeling weak recently and according to Kol Chai News, he was treated at the hospital for a high fever, which stemmed from an infection.

The public is asked to daven for HaRav Baruch Dov ben Tziporah l’refuah sheleimah b’toch shaar cholei Yisrael.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)