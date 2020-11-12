Israel: 321,684 Cases, 2,700 Deaths: Entry To PA Banned As Infections Soar In Arab-Israeli Sector

Israel’s Health Ministry reported 734 new coronavirus cases in the previous 24 hours on Thursday morning, with tests showing a positivity rate of 1.6%. There are currently 305 seriously ill patients, of whom 131 are ventilated. The death toll has risen to 2,700.

Israel’s Defense Ministry on Thursday banned Israelis from entering the Palestinian Authority in an effort to reduce the soaring infection rate in the Arab-Israeli sector.

The ban, which went into effect on Thursday morning for a month’s time, applies to Area B, in which Israel oversees security and the PA administers civilian affairs.

Israeli health officials believe that visits by Arab-Israelis to the PA, both Area B and Area A, which is under complete Palestinian control, play a part in the rise of infections in the sector, along with large gatherings. Tens of thousands of Arab-Israelis enter PA areas every week, according to Ayman Seif, who leads the effort to combat COVID-19 in Israel’s Arab sector.

About 30% of virus infections in Israel are currently found in the Arab sector although Arab-Israelis account for only 20% of Israel’s population. A report on Tuesday said that 39% of Israel’s new coronavirus cases in the previous 24 hours were found among Arab-Israelis although only 16% of Israel’s tests were carried out in Arab areas.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)