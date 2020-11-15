THE IRONY: WHO Session Devolves Into Israel Bash By World’s Worst Human Rights Violators

An ironic scene played out at a meeting of the World Health Organization (WHO) on Thursday on the global response to COVID-19 which devolved into an Israel-bashing session by the world’s worst human rights violators.

According to a UN Watch report, among the 30 countries who spent four hours bashing Israel for “allegedly violating the health rights of Palestinians and Druze of Syrian origin in the Golan Heights” were Iran, Syria, Iraq, Lebanon, North Korea, Cuba, Venezuela, and Malaysia – all countries guilty of grievous human rights violations.

The session ended with a 78 to 14 vote to adopt a resolution, sponsored by Syria, Iraq, Cuba, Turkey, Turkey Qatar and the Palestinians, requiring the WHO to conduct a similar session at next year’s assembly on the “health conditions in the occupied Palestinian territory, including east Jerusalem, and in the occupied Syrian Golan.”

Hillel Neuer, executive director of the Geneva-based NGO UN Watch slammed the “cynical politicization of the world’s top health agency at the expense of focusing on the COVID-19 pandemic and other vital global health priorities and emergencies.”

Neuer pointed out that the UN’s “own Middle East peace envoy hailed Israel’s ‘excellent’ coordination and cooperation with Palestinians amid the coronavirus pandemic” and noted “the thousands of Palestinians and Syrians wounded in the ongoing civil war who were treated in Israel.” He also condemned the WHO for the fact that not a single country apart from Israel has been placed on its agenda.

“Amid a global pandemic, the minority of EU member states and other democracies who voted for the resolution should be ashamed, including France, Spain, Belgium, Switzerland, Ireland, Poland, Portugal, Japan, India, New Zealand, Luxembourg and Monaco,” Neuer called out.

Among the countries that voted against the resolution were the United States, Britain, Australia, Brazil, Czech Republic, Germany, Honduras, Hungary, Israel, Slovenia, Cameroon, Swaziland and Micronesia.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)