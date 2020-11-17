Avi Berkowitz Heading US Delegation To Bahrain For 1st Commercial Flight To Israel

Mideast peace envoy Avi Berkowitz is leading a US delegation to Bahrain and Israel this week to hold a meeting on strengthening economic ties and diplomatic ties between Manama and Jerusalem.

Berkowitz and the other US officials will accompany Bahraini senior officials on the first-ever direct commercial flight from Bahrain to Israel on Wednesday, where they will hold trilateral meetings with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Foreign Minster Gabi Ashkenazi.

Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al-Zayani’s visit was confirmed by Bahrain on Monday, with the BNA news agency stating that the visit will focus on “economic opportunities and bilateral accords with Israel.”

Very excited to lead a US delegation to Bahrain for the first commercial flight to Israel. Peace is a beautiful thing. 🇺🇸🇮🇱🇧🇭 https://t.co/IhZzinB49l — Avi Berkowitz (@aviberkow45) November 16, 2020

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)