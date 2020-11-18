HEARTBREAKING: 12 Yrs. Later: Watch Moshe Holtzberg Recite Kaddish By His Parents’ Kevarim

Twelve years have passed (according to the Jewish calendar) since the horrific terror attacks in Mumbai, India during which at least 174 people lost their lives. The attack on the Chabad house left six dead, including Chabad Shluchim Rav Gabi HY”D, and Rivky Hotzber HY”D.

No one who remembers that day can forget the frightened face of two-year-old Moshe Holtzberg, who was miraculously saved from the carnage by his nanny Sandra Samuel.

Moshe, who turned 14 on Wednesday, went to the kevarim of his parents on the yahrtzeit on Tuesday, together with his grandparents and other relatives, and recited Kaddish.

